Cabrera has a .325/.471/.525 slash line with one home run and three steals in 11 games in the Arizona Complex League.

Cabrera was seen as one of the top hitters in the 2022 J-15 international signing class, but he underwhelmed with a .253/.363/.380 slash line in the hitter-friendly Dominican Summer League. Not only has he trimmed his strikeout rate from 22.2 percent to 19.6 percent, but he has bumped his walk rate from 7.2 percent to 19.6 percent while also hitting for more power.