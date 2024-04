Espinal entered Wednesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia after third baseman Jeimer Candelario (elbow) was removed from the game.

Candelario felt elbow soreness during an eighth-inning at-bat and was replaced in the field by Espinal for the final inning. Candelario told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he was feeling better following the game. He'll be checked out before Friday's game against the Mets, and pending that evaluation, Espinal could start at third base.