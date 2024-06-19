Espinal started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Espinal provided all the offense needed with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He was making his first start in seven games and has just 18 at-bats this month; however, he could see action in the immediate future. Jeimer Candelario, who started at first base, was removed from Tuesday's contest due to tendinitis. Candelario has been the team's primary third baseman and may be held out of Wednesday's series finale in Pittsburgh.