The Reds reinstated Fairchild (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Fairchild had been eyeing a return after the All-Star break, and he'll hit that goal by being available for Cincinnati's series opener against the Nationals on Friday. The outfielder had been shelved since July 7 with a spine disc injury. Edwin Rios was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Before the injury, Fairchild had been seeing regular work in center field in place of TJ Friedl (hamstring), but with Friedl on the mend and both Rece Hinds and Austin Slater added the mix, Fairchild may be limited to a short-side platoon role.