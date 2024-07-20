Fairchild started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Nationals.

Fairchild, who put himself in scoring position with a single and a steal, scored the Reds' first run. The theft was his career-high 12th stolen base. Fairchild was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier in the day and was available against Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin. He was an automatic starter against left-handers prior to his injury, but Cincinnati has since added Austin Slater and promoted Rece Hinds, which crowds the outfield's right-handed hitting options against southpaws. Eventually, TJ Friedl (hamstring) will rejoin the team, perhaps next week, and Fairchild could get further squeezed for at-bats.