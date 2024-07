Fairchild is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Fairchild had started in center field in both of Cincinnati's last two games, but he'll give way to Will Benson for the first game of the twin bill. Atlanta is bringing southpaw Chris Sale to the hill for the nightcap, so expect the right-handed-hitting Stuart Fairchild to pick up a start in the outfield while either or both of Benson and Jake Fraley -- both left-handed hitters -- head to the bench.