Fairchild will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fairchild will pick up his sixth start in seven games, but his uptick in playing time may prove to be only a temporary arrangement. The Reds could get at least one of Nick Senzel (knee), Wil Myers (shoulder) or Henry Ramos (hip) back from the injured list by next weekend, and as soon as one of those players is activated, Fairchild will be the player most at risk of losing out on opportunities in the Cincinnati outfield.