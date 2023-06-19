Fairchild (neck) is starting in center field and batting ninth Monday versus the Rockies.

Fairchild will return to the lineup after missing the last couple contests with neck stiffness. The outfielder is batting .200 with three homers, a double, seven RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 40 at-bats in 14 games this month. With both Nick Senzel, Jake Fraley and Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps) returning to the lineup in the past week, Fairchild could soon find it hard to crack the Reds' lineup on a consistent basis.