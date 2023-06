Fairchild (neck) was removed from the lineup ahead of Friday's matchup with the Astros, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Fairchild is dealing with neck stiffness and after he was initially set to start in right field, Will Benson will take over in the outfield and bat sixth Friday. Fairchild can be considered day-to-day for the time being and the Reds will likely provide an update on his status following the series opener with Houston.