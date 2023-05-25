Fairchild went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start in right field and batting sixth against southpaw Steven Matz, Fairchild produced the first three-hit game of his big-league career as part of the Reds' season-high 18 hits. The 27-year-old has provided the Reds with some valuable outfield depth this year, and his 114 plate appearances are already a new career high, but he's slashing just .232/.330/.368 with one homer and four steals.