Reds' TJ Friedl: Hitting bench with lefty starting

Friedl is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

After being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in the wake of Blake Dunn's (elbow) placement on the injured list, Friedl started in center field in the Reds' 9-4 loss to the Pirates, going 0-for-4 in his first appearance for the big club since June 2. Though he'll take a seat Monday while southpaw Robert Gasser toes the rubber for the Brewers, Friedl could occupy the large side of a platoon in center with Dane Myers until Dunn is back from the IL.