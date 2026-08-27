Friedl cleared outright waivers Thursday and will remain with the Reds, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The Reds placed Friedl on waivers earlier this week in an effort to save some money, but no team was willing to pay the remaining $700,000 on his contract to acquire a player that's slashed just .158/.242/.234 this season across 253 plate appearances. The 31-year-old will enter his second year of arbitration eligibility during the offseason, but Cincinnati's attempt to pass him along to another team suggests that the team won't offer him a contract this winter.