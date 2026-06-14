Reds' Tony Santillan: Breezes to third save

Santillan notched a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Santillan faced a stiff test when he entered in the ninth inning, as he was summoned to protect a one-run lead against the heart of Arizona's lineup. The right-hander passed with flying colors, retiring the side in order on three groundouts while throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes. It was Santillan's first save since May 19, and he's the only pitcher on the team to have multiple saves (three) this season aside from the injured Emilio Pagan (hamstring). Pagan figures to retake the closer role when he's ready to return, but until then Santillan is probably the most likely Reds pitcher to get any save chances that come up.