Reds' Tony Santillan: Nails down fourth save Tuesday

Santillan struck out two while allowing one hit over one inning to get his fourth save of the season Tuesday night against the Mets.

Santillan has converted the Reds' last two saves and now has six consecutive scoreless outings. He credits seeing a clip from him from two years ago that inspired him to clean up his delivery, Charlie Goldsmith reports. On a team hurting for reliable relievers, Santillan looks to be their best healthy reliever and likely to get most of the Reds' saves until Emilio Pagan returns.