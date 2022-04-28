Santillan really struggled in Thursday's loss to the Padres, retiring two batters while hitting two batters, walking another and then giving up a bases-loaded double, with a lack of common of his slider being the culprit, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Right from pitch one, it looked like he was maybe overthrowing his slider a little bit, pulling it," Reds manager David Bell said.

Since nailing down the save on Opening Day, Santillan has declined, picking up one hold over the weekend, but seeing his ERA skyrocket to 8.10 with a WHIP of 1.50. With Lucas Sims back, Santillan has been pushed down in the closer pecking order, such that it exists with the Reds.