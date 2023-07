Santillan (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's game against Washington. He allowed one hit over a scoreless ninth inning in a 5-4 extra-inning win.

Santillan was activated off the 60-day injured list earlier in the day and made his season debut. He was one of six relievers to throw Thursday. Santillan is expected to be a key reliever in the middle innings for the Reds, per MLB.com.