The Reds have selected Floyd with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-2 righty from LSU, Floyd has a decent three-pitch mix in his fastball, curveball and changeup, but it's his mid-90s fastball that he leans on. He profiles more as a No. 4 starter at the big-league level if he can refine his secondaries and improve his command, but his fastball could fit nicely at the back of a bullpen if starting doesn't work out.