Manager David Bell said Saturday that he hopes Stephenson (thumb) could begin a rehab assignment in the next week to 10 days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson sustained a fractured right thumb June 9 and initially carried a return timetable of 4-to-6 weeks, but he appears to be slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery. He shed his cast this week and will likely resume baseball activities in the coming days as he prepares for a minor-league rehab assignment.