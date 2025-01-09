Stephenson agreed to a one-year, $4.925 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stephenson receives a $2.4 million raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility after slashing .258/.338/.444 and setting new career highs with 19 homers, 69 runs scored and 66 RBI in 2024. The Reds' offseason acquisition of Jose Trevino shouldn't cut too much into Stephenson's playing time, and the 28-year-old still projects as one of the better offensive backstops in the majors.