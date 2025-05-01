Stephenson (oblique) went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Stephenson started at catcher and caught nine innings for the third time this week, including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday. He's expected to make at least one more start during the Bats' doubleheader Thursday before the Reds make a decision regarding his activation, MLB.com reports. Stephenson is up to 28 plate appearances while on his rehab assignment.