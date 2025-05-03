Stephenson started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.
Stephenson was activated off the 10-day injured list and made his season debut after rehabbing an oblique injury. He caught several innings while on a rehab assignment, and having him DH was likely a way to slowly integrate Stephenson back into action. Although, he was often used as a DH in past seasons to get his bat in the lineup as much as possible.
