The Reds are having Stephenson (thumb) fitted for a thumb guard that will be inserted inside a catcher's mitt, MLB.com reports.

Stephenson sustained a fractured left thumb earlier this month and was placed on the injured list Aug. 20 (retroactive to Aug. 17). That he's being fitted for a guard indicates the club feels Stephenson can still play this season; however, Cincinnati will proceed with caution and let the fracture heal before speculating on a timeframe for his return.