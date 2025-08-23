Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Being fitted for thumb guard
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds are having Stephenson (thumb) fitted for a thumb guard that will be inserted inside a catcher's mitt, MLB.com reports.
Stephenson sustained a fractured left thumb earlier this month and was placed on the injured list Aug. 20 (retroactive to Aug. 17). That he's being fitted for a guard indicates the club feels Stephenson can still play this season; however, Cincinnati will proceed with caution and let the fracture heal before speculating on a timeframe for his return.
