Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Goes deep in win

Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Stephenson's homer in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at 3-3 after the A's took a lead in the top half of the frame. It was the fourth home run in the last 13 contests and 10th of the season for the pending free agent catcher, who has burnished his market value since the break. In 14 second-half games, Stephenson has slashed .319/.418/.702 with seven walks, four homers, six doubles, nine RBI and nine runs scored.