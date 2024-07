Stephenson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Stephenson's three-run shot in the third inning was all the Reds needed, but he added another homer -- a two-run blast -- in the seventh. It was quite a series for the catcher, who mashed four home runs and drove in eight over the three-game set. The 27-year-old backstop is up to 10 home runs in 76 games, putting him on pace to wipe out the career-high 13 swatted in 2023.