Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Powers Reds with two homers

Stephenson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

After Nathaniel Lowe gave Cincinnati an early lead with a three-run homer in the first inning, Stephenson followed later in the frame by taking Ryan Feltner deep for a two-run shot. He added a solo homer in the fifth before capping his night with a double in the seventh, marking his first multi-homer game of the season. Stephenson now has eight home runs on the year and has gone 19-for-50 (.380) over his last 15 games. The 29-year-old is slashing .247/.325/.396 across 75 games this season.