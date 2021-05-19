Stephenson is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Giants. He doesn't have a first-base mitt of his own and has to borrow one from teammate Mike Moustakas, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Joey Votto out and Moustakas available for pinch-hit duty only, the Reds have had to get creative with their lineups. Most of the time Kyle Farmer has been starting at first. Stephenson gives them an opportunity to perhaps find a little extra power.