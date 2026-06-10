Reds' Zach Maxwell: Nabs save in extras

Maxwell pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Maxwell's last outing was a four-run meltdown versus the Cardinals on Friday. He bounced back well this time, locking down his first career save in the 11th inning after Tejay Antone failed to do so in the 10th. Maxwell has a 13.50 ERA through six innings this season, but he's tossed three scoreless outings out of six appearances, offset by a pair of four-run disasters. He's not a candidate for high-leverage work under normal circumstances even as the Reds use a committee to handle closing duties until Emilio Pagan (hamstring) returns. Maxwell is the ninth pitcher to log a save for Cincinnati this season.