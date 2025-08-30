Littell didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Some shaky defense, including a catcher's interference call on Jose Trevino in the third inning, helped Littell salvage a quality start -- his third in five outings for Cincinnati. The right-hander sports a 3.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 27.2 innings with his new club, and he'll look for his first win since Aug. 5 in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.