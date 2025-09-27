Littell came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander needed 85 pitches (55 strikes) to record 14 outs, and with the Reds in a tight race for a wild-card spot, Littell was lifted from a 1-1 tie after Jackson Chourio reached on an error in the fifth inning. Assuming Littell doesn't pitch again in the regular season, he wraps up his 2025 campaign with a career-high 10 wins, along with a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 130:32 K:BB through 186.2 innings split between Cincy and Tampa Bay.