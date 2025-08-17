Littell did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Littell faced the minimum number of batters in three of six innings and kept the Brewers batters in check outside of a Brice Turang RBI double in the second. Littell needed just 87 pitches (54 strikes) to make it through six innings, and he was in line for his 10th win of the season before the Brewers tied things up at 2-2 in the ninth frame. The 29-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run or less in three of his last four outings and has a 3.37 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across his six starts since the All-Star break. Littell is slated to make his next start on the road against the Diamondbacks next weekend.