Littell allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Littell has two good starts and two shaky ones since he was traded from the Rays to the Reds. This fell in the latter category, as he gave up a three-run home run to Gabriel Moreno in a difficult third inning that ultimately made this a short start. Littell has given up 10 runs (nine earned) over 20.2 innings with Cincinnati, and he's at a 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 106:27 K:BB through 154 innings over 26 starts this season.