Amador went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Amador recorded multiple hits for the second game in a row since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The highly regarded 22-year-old had a rough start to the season, slashing .146/.240/.225 with one homer and five RBI over 33 games before his May 30 demotion. While his .278 average and .373 OBP over 44 Triple-A games are encouraging, his .409 slugging percentage is underwhelming given the hitter-friendly environment. Still, Amador is off to a strong start in his second stint with the Rockies this season and should see steady playing time on a struggling roster.