The Rockies optioned Chivilli to Double-A Hartford on Sunday.

Chivilli was moved off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for right-hander German Marquez (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Mets. After being called up from Double-A on Saturday, Chivilli went unused out of the bullpen in the Rockies' 7-3 loss in the second game of the series.