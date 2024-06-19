Gomber allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Despite the mediocre stat line, Gomber left the game with a lead before Tyler Kinley and Victor Vodnik unraveled in the ninth inning. This was Gomber's fifth straight start without a win, and he's allowed 20 runs over 25.2 innings in that span. The southpaw is at a 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB through 76.1 innings across 14 starts. He's been a little better at home with a 3.57 ERA through six starts at Coors Field compared to a 5.05 mark across his eight road outings, though he's trending in the wrong direction recently after a strong start to the campaign.