Shields was traded from the Yankees to the Rockies on Thursday along with Roc Riggio in exchange for Jake Bird, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Shields is a 26-year-old starter who has never pitched in the majors and hasn't pitched at Triple-A since last year, but any dynasty appeal he had is now dashed with the move to Colorado. The 6-foot-4 lefty has a 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB in 23.2 innings across five starts at Double-A this year.