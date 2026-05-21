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Rockies' Blas Castano: Called up Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castano was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Castano will return to the big-league club just a few days after being sent down to Albuquerque on Monday. The right-hander will replace Sammy Peralta in the Rockies' bullpen after Peralta was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.