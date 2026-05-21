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Rockies' Blas Castano: Called up Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Castano was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Castano will return to the big-league club just a few days after being sent down to Albuquerque on Monday. The right-hander will replace Sammy Peralta in the Rockies' bullpen after Peralta was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

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