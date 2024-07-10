Doyle went 3-for-4 with walk, a double and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Reds.

The 26-year-old has been an absolute beast since slumping to a .223/.245/.298 slash line in June. Through eight games in July, Doyle has five multi-hit performances, five doubles, six homers and 11 RBI while batting .556 (15-for-27). The surge has boosted his OPS on the season to .813, and with 13 homers and 20 steals through 87 games, Doyle might have a shot at becoming the first Rockie to post a 30-30 season since Hall of Famer Larry Walker accomplished the feat in 1997.