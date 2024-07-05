Quantrill did not factor into the decision in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Quantrill struggled with his command throughout the night, needing 28 pitches to get through the opening frame before issuing three walks in the fourth. The right-hander had posted a 13:1 K:BB over his previous two starts coming in, though he's now allowed 19 hits over his last three outings (16.1 innings). Quantrill will look to earn his first win since June 11 when the Rockies travel to Cincinnati next week to take on the Reds.