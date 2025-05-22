Palmquist (0-2) took the loss against Philadelphia on Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Palmquist got into a hole early, allowing two runs in the first inning. The Rockies' offense picked him up and tied the score 2-2 in the second, but Palmquist then gave up three runs in the third and was on the hook for the loss from there on out. The southpaw lacked both command and control in the outing -- he served up two homers and a double while throwing only 46 of 86 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. Palmquist's MLB career has gotten off to a very rocky beginning, as he's allowed 11 earned runs through 8.1 frames over his first two starts. Ryan Feltner (back) has been throwing from the mound as he works his way back from the IL, and when he returns it's likely that Palmquist will head back to the minors.