Williams is currently slowed by a stress reaction in his right triceps, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Williams suffered the injury last month and will need some down time before ramping things back up. The 22-year-old had been on the Rockies' list of non-roster invitees, but it sounds like the injury put the kibosh on that. Williams posted a 7.08 ERA over 23 starts at Double-A Hartford in 2023.