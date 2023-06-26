Seabold (arm) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers at Coors Field.

Though Seabold missed his last turn through the rotation due to an unspecified right arm issue, the Rockies determined the injury wasn't significant enough to require a trip to the IL. Seabold apparently made it out of his weekend throwing session no worse for the wear, so he'll get the green light to make his 10th start of the season Tuesday. Seabold takes a 1-3 record, 5.88 ERA and 1.48 WHIP into the outing.