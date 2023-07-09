Seabold (1-6) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings as the Rockies were downed 5-3 by the Giants. He struck out three.
The right-hander needed 73 pitches (47 strikes) to record just 11 outs as he failed to complete four innings for the second time in his last four outings. Seabold is proving to be overmatched as a rotation option. losing four straight starts and posting a 12.96 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over that stretch, but Colorado doesn't have any clear alternatives to replace him after the All-Star break.
