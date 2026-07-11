Rockies' Daniel Jackson: Plucked by Rockies

The Rockies selected Jackson with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2026 First-year Player Draft.

Jackson transferred from Wofford to Georgia after his freshman season and really broke out this spring, hitting 32 homers with 26 steals in 67 games for the Bulldogs as a junior. He had a worrying 29.7 percent strikeout rate and .240 average as a sophomore but cut the strikeout rate to 20.1 percent while hitting .379 this year. He is fairly new to catching but projects to stick behind the plate thanks to above-average athleticism and a strong arm. The righty-hitting Jackson has huge power to all fields and could easily be a 20-homer/10-steal catcher if he hits enough to play regularly. Even though Jackson cut the Ks this spring, there is still more swing and miss in his game than with most of the college hitters selected in this range of the draft.