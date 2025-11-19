The Rockies selected Hughes' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hughes is a 24-year-old right-handed starter who got his first taste of Triple-A action last season. He struggled at that level, posting a 5.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 48:29 K:BB over 61.2 innings spanning 14 starts, but he showed more promise at Double-A prior to his promotion, recording a 3.07 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across nine starts. Hughes was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2023. The Rockies clearly still see him as an eventual part of their rotation given his placement on the 40-man roster Tuesday.