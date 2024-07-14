The Rockies reinstated Marquez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Mets.

He'll pick up his first start of the season and his first in the big leagues since April 26, 2023 now that he's completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Marquez wrapped up his seven-start minor-league rehab assignment on a high note Tuesday, when he struck out eight and allowed three runs on four hits and no walks over five innings for Double-A Hartford. Marquez will likely be capped at around 75 to 90 pitches in his 2024 Rockies debut, but he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his subsequent outings. During his last full season in the big leagues in 2022, Marquez turned in a 4.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while striking out 150 batters in 181.2 innings, so fantasy managers outside of deep leagues are probably best off taking a wait-and-see approach with the right-hander rather than immediately scooping him up off the waiver wire.