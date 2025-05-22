Marquez (1-7) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

While Colorado failed to provide Marquez with any run support in an eventual shutout loss, it was an encouraging performance from the right-hander, who's now held opponents to just one earned run over seven innings in two of his last three starts. Still, the 30-year-old Marquez remains a risky commodity for fantasy purposes -- his ERA still sits at an ugly 7.66 with a 1.68 WHIP and 26:18 K:BB across 10 starts (47 innings). Marquez currently lines up for a tough road matchup with the Cubs in his next outing.