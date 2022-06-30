Hill (elbow) threw live batting practice at the Rockies' spring training facility in mid-June, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies selected Hill in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, a few months after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Reports from his session were positive, as Hill is already able to sit in the mid to upper 90s with his fastball and is throwing both his offspeed and breaking pitches. Hill will start at the Arizona Complex League once activated from the injured list, and he'll be monitored carefully by the club.