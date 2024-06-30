Beeks (5-4) blew the save and picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits and zero walks while striking out one batter in two innings of work.

Beeks came on in the 13th inning and allowed the ghost runner to score on an RBI single by Luis Robert, resulting in a blown save. The 30-year-old rebounded in the 14th inning, however, retiring the side in order to earn his fifth win of the season. Although Beeks was used in a high-leverage role Sunday, incumbent closer Tyler Kinley pitched two scoreless innings in the 11th and 12th and remains the preferred late inning option for the Rockies. Beeks will continue to be in the mix for saves, but he is just 6-for-11 in save opportunities this season.