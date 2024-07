The Rockies have selected Thomas with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Thomas is a college outfielder from Texas who has good bat-to-ball skills and developing power. He sacrificed some of his plate discipline in college in an effort to get to more game power, but if he can focus on the hit tool, the power could come, especially if he gets to play half his games in Coors Field. Thomas also has enough speed to potentially play center field.