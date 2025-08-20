Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said that Karros is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to back tightness, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be severe and Karros should be considered day-to-day for the time being. He'll be available off the bench as an emergency option while Orlando Arcia starts at third base and bats eighth. Karros has gone 10-for-37 (.270 average) with one home run, five RBI and 10 runs in 12 games since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 8.